Suspect in two King City homicides arrested along with two additional suspects.

KING CITY, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 5/27/2021 4:30 p.m. King City police said they have made arrests in connection to a homicide in 2016 and one in 2017, and they believe one of the suspects was involved in both murders.

The two murders were those of Martin Heredia in 2016 and Hipolito Carreno in 2017.

As part of the investigation into the two cases, police served search warrants in the Pine Canyon area, Greenfield and Chualar Thursday, and three suspects were arrested.

One of the suspects, identified as 25-year-old Pine Canyon resident Kendricks Perez, is believed to be involved in both murders. He was arrested on Broadway Circle and booked into the Monterey County Jail on two homicide charges.

Police also arrested 25-year-old Greenfield resident John Samuel Thomas Trivino. Investigators believe he was involved with the murder of Martin Heredia. He was found near Highway 101 and Market Street in Salinas and booked into the Monterey County Jail. A suspect in the murder of Hipolito Carreno, identified as 22-year-old Pine Canyon resident Antonio Damian Gonzalez, was already in custody at the Monterey County Jail on unrelated charges, but now he faces a murder charge.

PREVIOUS STORY: The King City Police Department is holding a press conference Thursday afternoon to discuss arrests made in connection to 2016 and 2017 homicides.

Police said the arrests are connected to the 2016 death of Martin Heredia and the 2017 death of Hipolito Carreno.

The conference is scheduled for 4 p.m.