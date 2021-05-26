Advocates express concerns about potentially keeping migrant children at Camp Roberts

News

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) Advocates across the Central Coast are concerned as Camp Roberts could potentially be a place where thousands of migrant children will be housed.

“Absolutely not Camp Roberts... Camp Roberts is in a very rural area," said Yessenia Echevarria with Paso People's Action. "There isn't much there. There isn’t access to medical attention. It gets very hot."

Congressman Salud Carbajal (CA-24) says if this plan moves forward, the migrant children will be in good hands at the base where the California National Guard trains in Northern San Luis Obispo County.

“I have been working with the Biden Administration to ensure that any unaccompanied children that may or may not be housed at Camp Roberts receive the best care," Carbajal said.

But advocates are still not convinced and want to have the children reunited with a family member immediately.

“We are for locations that are environmentally safe, that are not military bases," said CAUSE Executive Director Maricela Morales.

“It’s not just about adequate conditions," Echevarria said. "These are children that deserve love. These are children that deserve education."

But Congressman Carbajal says with the 30-day plan, children could be housed at the San Luis Obispo County military base and within a month have them reunite with their loved one.

"In crowded facilities, we gotta get out of them as soon as possible and at the same time remind ourselves that this is for a short period of time until the children get placed," he said.

According to Congressman Carbajal's office, there is no confirmation of this plan moving forward or not.