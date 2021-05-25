Santa Cruz Police: Suspected DUI driver crashes into patrol vehicle

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) A suspected DUI driver has been arrested after allegedly crashing into a Santa Cruz police patrol vehicle over the weekend.

Police said one of their officers was on his way to headquarters when the other driver in a Toyota Tacoma hit the patrol vehicle near Laurel and Center Street.

The patrol vehicle had "extensive damage" and the officer was injured, though police did not say how badly he was injured. He was still able to get out of the patrol vehicle and help the driver and two passengers in the other vehicle.

California Highway Patrol officers arrived to take over the investigation, and the officers arrested the driver of the Toyota when they found that their blood alcohol content was .08. The driver was arrested and booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail.