Los Padres National Forest raises fire restrictions

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Officials with the Los Padres National Forest have decided to raise fire restrictions due to an increased risk for wildfires.

Starting Tuesday, the following restrictions will be in effect:

Open fires, campfires and charcoal fires will not be allowed outside of developed recreation sites or designated campfire use sites, even with a valid campfire permit. Lanterns and portable stoves that use gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel are allowed, but only with a campfire permit.

Smoking is not allowed except in enclosed vehicles, buildings or designated campfire use sites. Visitors may also smoke in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of flammable material.

Internal combustion engines can only be used on open roads or designated trails.

Fireworks of any kind are not allowed at any time or in any place in the forest.

Recreational target shooting except at the Winchester Canyon Gun Club and the Ojai Valley Gun Club under special use permit.

The restrictions will be in effect until the end of the fire season, which should be sometime in late fall.

