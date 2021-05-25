CDCR confirms large fight at Correctional Training Facility in Soledad

News

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) A fight involving dozens of inmates at the Correctional Training Facility broke out Tuesday morning, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation confirms.

At around 10 a.m., the agency said correctional officers monitoring one of the yards saw about 60 inmates approach each other and start fighting.

The CDCR said officers formed a skirmish line and were able to stop the fight within a few minutes.

The inmates involved are being evaluated, but the CDCR said there have not been reports of serious injuries and none of the staff members reported injuries.

The incident is still under investigation, and the agency did not release any more details.