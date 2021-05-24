Salinas man sentenced to prison for child rape, molestation involving three victims

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A Salinas man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for three counts of forcible rape of a child under the age of 14 and two counts of forcible child molestation, according to the Monterey County District Attorney's Office.

The first victim said the man, 39-year-old Victor Dimas, was a close family friend that had raped and molested several times when he was under the age of 14. A female victim said Dimas molested her multiple times starting when she was about 5 years old. The third victim also said Dimas molested him multiple times beginning when he was about 5 years old.

In addition to prison time, Dimas will be required to register as a sex offender for life. He will not be allowed to contact the victims for ten years.