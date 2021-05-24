Skip to Content
News
By
Published 3:42 PM

Oakland A’s confirms plans to visit Portland after MLB encourages the team to relocate

MLB

PORTLAND, Ore. (KION and KOIN) The Portland Diamond Project announced their plans to have the Oakland Athletics visit Portland on Monday morning.

“We have engaged in talks with the Athletics, and plans for a visit by team officials are underway. PDP will have no further comment at this time,” the organization said in a statement.

The MLB granted Oakland officials permission to relocate to possibly Portland or Las Vegas.

Seahawk quarterback Russell Wilson seems to approve.

Earlier this month, MLB released a statement Coliseum site is “not a viable option for the future vision of baseball.”

California News / National-World / Sports / Top Stories

Melody Waintal

Melody Waintal is the Digital Content Reporter at KION News Channel 5/46.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content