Oakland A’s confirms plans to visit Portland after MLB encourages the team to relocate
PORTLAND, Ore. (KION and KOIN) The Portland Diamond Project announced their plans to have the Oakland Athletics visit Portland on Monday morning.
“We have engaged in talks with the Athletics, and plans for a visit by team officials are underway. PDP will have no further comment at this time,” the organization said in a statement.
Portland Diamon Project confirms to me @johncanzanobft’s report regarding A’s team officials planning a visit to Portland.— AJ McCord (@AJ_McCord) May 24, 2021
"We have engaged in talks with the Athletics, and plans for a visit by team officials are underway.
PDP will have no further comment at this time”
The MLB granted Oakland officials permission to relocate to possibly Portland or Las Vegas.
Seahawk quarterback Russell Wilson seems to approve.
Let’s Gooo!!! Portland + @MLB Oakland A’s = Winning Formula #PNW https://t.co/6dHvFTH3rn— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 24, 2021
Earlier this month, MLB released a statement Coliseum site is “not a viable option for the future vision of baseball.”
