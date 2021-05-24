Oakland A’s confirms plans to visit Portland after MLB encourages the team to relocate

News

PORTLAND, Ore. (KION and KOIN) The Portland Diamond Project announced their plans to have the Oakland Athletics visit Portland on Monday morning.

“We have engaged in talks with the Athletics, and plans for a visit by team officials are underway. PDP will have no further comment at this time,” the organization said in a statement.

Portland Diamon Project confirms to me @johncanzanobft’s report regarding A’s team officials planning a visit to Portland.



“We have engaged in talks with the Athletics, and plans for a visit by team officials are underway.

PDP will have no further comment at this time” — AJ McCord (@AJ_McCord) May 24, 2021

The MLB granted Oakland officials permission to relocate to possibly Portland or Las Vegas.

Seahawk quarterback Russell Wilson seems to approve.

Earlier this month, MLB released a statement Coliseum site is “not a viable option for the future vision of baseball.”