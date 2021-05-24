Man arrested for failing to register as a sex offender and violating his parole terms

News

MARINA, Calif. (KION) The Marina Police department reports that a man has been arrested after failing to register as a sex offender and being in violation of his California State Parole terms.

Officers said on Monday, May 24, 2021 at around 2:47 p.m. Marina Police and California State Parole conducted a parole compliance check on the 3000 block of Wittenmyer Court in Marina. During the check, officers said they made contact with with 37-year-old Jose Luis Tinajero.

Police say that Tinajero was booked into the Monterey County Jail on violations including Transient Failure to Register and Parole Violation.