Formerly homeless Cabrillo College graduate shares story of perseverance

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) Tomas Alejandrez, now 47 years old, received his first college degree from Cabrillo College in Santa Cruz County this 2021 graduation season after overcoming a lifetime of struggles including homelessness, crime and drug addiction.

Alejandrez attributes this accomplishment to his father, who found him during his darkest times and ultimately carried him onto his path to better health and a better future.

Now, Alejandrez says he will continue his education in hopes of giving back to his father and others going through similar struggles.

