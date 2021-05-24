Aptos woman accused of stabbing her husband to death pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter

News

APTOS, Calif. (KION) An Aptos woman accused of stabbing her husband to death with a carving knife has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, according to the Santa Cruz County Superior Court.

The woman, Amanda Owens, initially pleaded not guilty to a murder charge.

In August 2019, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office responded to her home after a report of a stabbing and found her husband, Thomas Owens, with a stab wound. He died of his injuries.

The Assistant District Attorney told KION in 2019 that they believed Amanda Owens fought with her husband over finances and their disabled son when the stabbing happened. She was arrested, but she later posted bail. She appealed to a judge in 2019 to gain more contact with her 22-year-old developmentally disabled son, but her request was denied. She also has a 17-year-old daughter.

Although prosecutors say her son witnessed the attack first-hand, he likely didn't understand what he saw.

Owens is set to be sentenced on Aug. 26.