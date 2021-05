News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION)- A Prunedale man has been found guilty of assault and attempting to dissuade the victim from prosecuting the crime.

The Monterey County Sheriff's office arrested twenty-four -year-old Severiano Negrete junior for assaulting his sixty-four-year-old father last year. Negrete attempted to get his father to drop the charges against him following his arrest.

Negrete now faces up to nine years in jail.