More than 1,000 pounds of illegal fireworks seized in Santa Cruz County

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) A Watsonville man has been arrested after the seizure of more than 1,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, according to investigators.

The Santa Cruz County Auto Theft Reductions Enforcement Taskforce-- which includes CHP Santa Cruz, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, Watsonville Police and the Santa Cruz County DA's Office-- seized 1,120 pounds of illegal fireworks this week, according to the Sheriff's Office.

During the investigation, 30-year-old Edgar Narez of Watsonville was arrested on Green Valley Road for allegedly having illegal fireworks.

"With the extreme fire danger we are facing this season and lack of rain we got over the winter, we are urging people to leave the fireworks to the professionals. As we move into Summer we’d also like to remind everyone all fireworks are illegal in the unincorporated parts of Santa Cruz County," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.