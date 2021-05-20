Santa Cruz awarded hundreds of thousands of dollars for wharf revitalization

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) The City of Santa Cruz has a new source of funding to make improvements on the wharf.

The U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration announced that it is awarding a $620,000 grant to the city to make infrastructure improvements that could help to expand usable business space.

The grant will also be matched with $155,000 in local investment.

“The investment announced today will help revitalize the over-a-century-old Santa Cruz Wharf with infrastructure improvements that open the door to new businesses, jobs and investment,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “As the state looks ahead to fully reopening, we are grateful for this boost to ensure that Santa Cruz’s iconic attractions continue to draw visitors from far and near.”

Acting Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Economic Development Dennis Alvord said the grant will allow for a new two-story retail structure where a single-story building was recently demolished.

The grant will fund the replacement of about 50 older pilings, refurbish damaged decking, reinforce structural substrate and repair walkways and nearby parking.

“As we emerge from this pandemic, we must make immediate investments in local infrastructure to spur job creation and help local businesses thrive,” said Congressman Jimmy Panetta. “These federal funds will not just revitalize a Central Coast community symbol, but it will spark economic growth and create jobs at the Santa Cruz Wharf. I will keep fighting to increase Economic Development Administration grant funding to ensure communities like ours can continue to receive the federal support they need to succeed.”

The project is also expected to create 75 jobs and generate about $6 million in private investment.

