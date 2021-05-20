Investigators arrest man accused of stealing from juvenile selling flowers in Aptos

News

APTOS, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said a man accused of stealing from a juvenile who was selling flowers has been arrested.

Investigators said the juvenile was selling them on Center Street on Valentine's Day when a man in a vehicle approached them.

The man reportedly pulled out a gun and demanded money from the juvenile, who gave him about $170 from flower sales before the suspect left.

During the investigation, the Sheriff's Office was able to identify 31-year-old Brian Martinez as a suspect.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff's Office said Watsonville police helped them arrest Martinez. He was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail.

