Temporary bike, pedestrian path to be installed on Green Valley Road

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The County of Santa Cruz says residents will soon have a new way to travel on Green Valley Road.

A spokesperson for the county said it will be installing a temporary protected bike and pedestrian path between Amesti Road and Pinto Lake City Part to improve safety and encourage alternative means of transportation. Because it is a temporary installation, the county will use materials such as paint and metal planters instead of permanent barriers or landscaping.

The path will be installed between May 28 and June 23, and the county will hold a launch celebration on the 28th from 5 to 7 p.m. with free tacos, giveaways and speakers.

The county said the path will allow people to test recommendations included in the Santa Cruz County Active Transportation Plan and give feedback that could lead to a permanent project. The plan provides an outline of future projects related to walking and cycling in unincorporated parts of Santa Cruz County, including Davenport, Live Oak, Aptos, Corralitos and Amesti.

Another installation is planned for Portola Drive between 36th Avenue and 41st Avenue in late June.

