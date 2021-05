News

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) The City of Greenfield approved a new housing project for low-income families. This housing project will be 100% affordable housing and will include 222 units.

According to the City, "the EAH project will push the City's RHNA numbers for very-low and low-income households well over 100 percent."

