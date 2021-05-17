Monterey police arrest attempted robbery suspect accused of making threats

News

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) A Mountain Ranch man is facing multiple charges after an attempted robbery at a Monterey Super Cuts Sunday.

Police said officers responded to a report of a robbery in progress at about 4:20 p.m. When they got there, officers surrounded the business and someone ran out and said the suspect was inside demanding money and threatening to kill everyone inside.

Officers got all of the employees out through the back door, and eventually they were able to confirm that the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Masimo Lopez, was the only person left inside.

They said they started negotiating with Lopez and told him to get out of the business, but he allegedly refused and said he was armed. Officers said they saw Lopez keep his right hand in his jacket pocket and would not tell them what he had.

Eventually, officers were able to approach Lopez from behind while he was distracted, and they arrested him using a taser. When he was placed into handcuffs, officers found that he was not armed.

After a medical check, Lopez was booked into the Monterey County Jail on attempted robbery, criminal threats and threatening a police officer charges.