Container ship fire reported off coast of Monterey Bay area

MONTEREY BAY, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 5/14/2021 12:33 p.m. The U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Southwest says it is responding with crews from the State of California and Resolve Marine to reports of a fire on a container ship.

The Coast Guard said the ship is located about 50 miles west of Monterey.

KION's sister station in the Bay Area reports that the fire was reported aboard the NYK Delphinus, which was bound for the Port of Oakland. According to KPIX, no injuries were reported aboard the ship that has a crew of 24.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Monterey Harbormaster tells KION that a cargo ship fire was reported off the coast of the Monterey Bay area.

They report that the Coast Guard has been at the scene of the small fire since around 7 a.m.

It is reportedly a few dozen miles out from shore.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more.