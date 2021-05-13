Portion of Big Basin Redwoods State Park to reopen Memorial Day Weekend

News

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION) A portion of Big Basin Redwoods State Park are set to reopen on a limited basis over Memorial Day weekend.

The California Department of Parks and Recreation said the Rancho del Oso Nature and History Center and a small area around it will reopen on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting over the holiday weekend, but the backcountry around it and the rest of Big Basin will remain closed.

Rancho del Oso and the rest of the park have been closed to the public since the CZU Lightning Complex Fire last august burned more than 97% of the park and destroyed nearly all of the buildings, campgrounds, restrooms, trail networks, roads, bridges and other sites, according to State Parks.

Closures will remain in effect for other areas because State Parks said there is still fire damage and public safety hazards, and as recently as last week, a fire rekindled in the park, burning around 8 acres. The agency said some parts of Big Basin are still actively on fire.

Since August, State Parks said it has worked with Caltrans, Cal OES and other agencies to replace 18 culverts, cut down thousands of unstable trees and clear dirt roads and trails.

Below is a map of the area that will be open starting Memorial Day weekend.