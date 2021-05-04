Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter holds adoption event after nearly 50 cats found living in RV

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) The Santa Cruz County Animal Shelter is holding an adoption event after it rescued nearly 50 cats living in a small RV.

The shelter said it got a tip about the cats living in poor conditions, and after educating and helping the owners, the shelter said the cats were surrendered to be adopted into new homes.

Because of the increase in the number of cats at the shelter, all cats aged four months and older will be available for adoption for $50 this month. The fee includes spay/neuter, microchip, vaccinations, routine flea/worm treatment and a wellness exam with a participating veterinarian.

All adopted cats will also get a new pet carrier.