Man arrested following a vehicle rollover crash in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) A man has been arrested on multiple charges including a hit and run and intimidating a witness after fleeing the scene of a rollover crash on Sunday night.

At around 10:07 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Larkin St. at Kearny Way after receiving a report of a vehicle rollover crash. Once on scene, officers said they located a black 2001 Jeep Grand Cherokee on its roof, adding that the vehicle had crashed into three parked cars before rolling over.

Officers identified the driver of the rollover vehicle as 22-year-old Micheal Bernal. They say he fled the scene on foot before they arrived. However, they were later able to locate Bernal on the 800 block of Colton Dr. because a witness followed him. They say Bernal confronted and intimidated the witness before officers arrived.

During his arrest, officers say they found a Smith & Wesson .38 Special Airweight revolver in his front pants pocket. The handgun was loaded and not registered to Bernal. They add that he was also found to be on probation for prior gun possession. It was also later determined that Bernal was driving under the influence.

He has been booked into the Monterey County Jail on charges including hit and run. driving under the influence, possession of a firearm and intimidating a witness.