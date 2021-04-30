Día Del Niño celebrations on the Central Coast

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) Residents across the Central Coast celebrate their kids today for Children's Day, also known as el Día Del Niño.

The day originated in Mexico and is celebrated every 30th of April.

One teacher on the Central Coast is celebrating by surprising her kids with gift baskets after undergoing a difficult year of distance learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

