Natividad Foundation receives a $200K grant for the expansion of COVID-19 vaccine clinics

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) The Bank of America Charitable Foundation has awarded the Natividad Foundation with a $200,000 grant to help bring more COVID-19 vaccine clinics to Monterey County. This is the largest single donation received for Natividad's COVID-19 efforts.

According to the Natividad Foundation, the clinics will be available to everyone, however, there will be a special focus to vaccinate essential workers such as farm laborers and teachers. This is because the grant was given as part of the 2021 campaign for the Agricultural Leadership Council, which focuses on serving farm families in need.

“The health crisis has impacted all of us, disproportionately so in our communities of color where Natividad’s extraordinary efforts are truly making a difference in bringing the county towards full immunity," said Bill Tebbe, Monterey Bay president, Bank of America. “Natividad is an anchor institution that so many in the community depend upon, and the people they care for deserve our support.”

Through this grant, Natividad has already been able to vaccinate almost 8,000 people with their first Pfizer vaccine dose, about 70% of them being Latino, and many of them will be receiving their second shot at the beginning of May.