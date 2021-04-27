HSI: Former UCSC student who used app to sell drugs sentenced to prison

News

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION) A former UC Santa Cruz student has been sentenced to ten years in prison after he was convicted of using an app to sell drugs to people on and around the campus.

The former student, 26-year-old Matthew Hutchings of Soquel, was sentenced by a federal judge Tuesday for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

The investigation into the case began when it was discovered that the "Banana Plug" app was being used to sell drugs to students on and around campus. A statement from the US Department of Homeland Security said Hutchings developed the app and used it to distribute drugs.

Homeland Security, San Jose police, UC Santa Cruz police and other agencies worked together to investigate the case.

"We at the UCSC Police Department are committed to the safety of our campus community and work hard to serve and protect our students," said UCSC Police Chief Mary Garcia. "We thank Homeland Security Investigations San Francisco, the City of Santa Cruz Police Department, Santa Cruz County District Attorney's Office, Unified Narcotics Enforcement Team, Santa Clara County Specialized Enforcement Team and the Santa Cruz County Anti-Crime Team for their joint efforts in this case."

According to the US Attorney's Office Northern District of California, Hutchings was indicted in June of 2019. In an affidavit connected with another criminal complaint, investigators said Hutchings sold psilocybin mushrooms and MDMA to an undercover agent three times in March and April 2019.

When investigators served a search warrant at Hutching's home, they said they seized three guns, rifle magazines, ammunition, more than $17,000 in cash, 32 pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 454 grams of crystal MDMA, 549 grams of LSD, 189 grams of suspected ketamine, more than 8 pounds of honey oil, about 60 pounds of marijuana and unidentified tablets and pills. During a search of a storage unit, investigators said they found 410 grams of concentrated cannabis, 4 grams of LSD, 90 grams of liquid Valium, a short-barreled rifle with high capacity magazines, a shotgun, ammunition, ballistic vests, a cash counting machine, a digital scale and drug testing kits.

Another USCS student, Collin Howard, was also indicted in February 2019 for his alleged role in distributing cocaine and meth using the app.