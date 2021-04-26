Woman arrested on suspicion of drug sales in Santa Cruz while out on own recognizance
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Santa Cruz police say a woman is back in jail after being found selling drugs for the second time.
Police said they were doing enforcement for drug activity complaints on Dakota Avenue near San Lorenzo Park and found a woman who was allegedly selling drugs out of her vehicle.
The woman, identified as Katie Gibbons, had recently been arrested for drug sales and was out on her own recognizance (OR), meaning she was able to get out of jail without posting bail.
Police conducted a search because she was subject to search terms, and K-9 Parker alerted officers to the presence of drugs and drug paraphernalia.
Gibbons was arrested and a judged revoked her OR privilege.
Comments
1 Comment
This is shocking. Someone is arrested for selling drugs, is released, and continues to sell drugs. Unheard of. A first. And by the way, what does the photo mean? A Labrador retriever and two tennis shoes. Is this a smelly sneaker sniffing K9 ? I guess the smelly sneakers is why the officer is wearing a mask ?