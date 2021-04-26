Skip to Content
Published 6:11 PM

City of Pacific Grove and Monterey Fire Department to host vaccination clinic

PACIFIC GROVE VACCINE CLINIC
Pacific Grove Police Department

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) The City of Pacific Grove and the Monterey Fire Department are partnering up and hosting a vaccine clinic on April 27, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is only authorized for people who are 18 years or older.

Crews with the Monterey Fire Department will be administering the vaccine doses over at the Pacific Grove Youth Center at 302 16th Street.

To schedule an appointment:

  • Sign-up at https://www.caprepmod.org/reg/1092606601
  • Pick an appointment time and provide personal information.
  • Under the insurance information section, select "No insurance"; there is no cost associated with getting vaccinated.
  • If an appointment slot is not available, please add yourself to the waitlist as they anticipate being able to vaccinate some on that list.
  • Please arrive 10 minutes prior to your scheduled time.
Dominoe Ibarra

Dominoe Ibarra is a producer and editor at KION News Channel 5/46.

