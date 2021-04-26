City of Pacific Grove and Monterey Fire Department to host vaccination clinic

News

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (KION) The City of Pacific Grove and the Monterey Fire Department are partnering up and hosting a vaccine clinic on April 27, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which is only authorized for people who are 18 years or older.

Crews with the Monterey Fire Department will be administering the vaccine doses over at the Pacific Grove Youth Center at 302 16th Street.

To schedule an appointment: