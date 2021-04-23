Two people chase, detain Salinas mail theft suspect until police arrive

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police say two people helped them catch a mail theft suspect overnight.

Police got a call about someone breaking into mailboxes at an apartment complex on Natividad Road at about 12:45 a.m., and when officers arrived, they found that mailboxes had been pried open.

Dispatchers then told the officers that a woman was following the suspect in a vehicle as a man chased him. Eventually, the woman used her vehicle to block the suspect near Laurel and Granada, according to police, and the man tackled the suspect and held him until officers arrived.

During the investigation, police learned that the person who reported the theft heard someone hitting the mailboxes and told the man. When he saw the suspect walking away from the area, he started chasing him.

The suspect reportedly threw a screwdriver and stolen mail on the ground during the chase.

Police identified the suspect as 29-year-old Roberto Rodriguez, who is on probation. He was arrested and booked into the Monterey County Jail.

Salinas police say they appreciate the help they got from the man and woman, but recommend that people do not put themselves in danger by chasing suspects.