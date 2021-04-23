Salinas man arrested for allegedly having and sharing child pornography

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Salinas police said a man has been arrested for allegedly having and sharing child pornography.

The Salinas Police Department is part of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and detectives there have been investigating tips that involve "commercially sexually exploited children."

Police said more than a dozen tips involved a Salinas man identified as 38-year-old Agustin Mendoza, and during the investigation, they found that he had thousands of images and videos of pornographic material involving children and was sharing it on social media.

On Thursday, investigators served a search warrant on Alma Avenue where they seized evidence and arrested Mendoza. He was booked into the Monterey County Jail.