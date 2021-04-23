Highway 1 at Rat Creek reopens after mudslide repairs

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) Highway 1 south of Big Sur has reopened to drivers after repairs.

The section of the road was washed out during a mudslide in January but reopened Friday ahead of schedule.

Caltrans warns that road work will continue at the site, but drivers will be able to pass through the area.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, Congressman Jimmy Panetta, Assemblymember Robert Rivas and Caltrans Director Toks Omishakin attended the reopening ceremony earlier in the day.