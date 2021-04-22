Northern Monterey County Foundation offers grants for groups serving community

News

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION) The Northern Monterey County Foundation, an affiliate of the Community Foundation for Monterey County, announced that it is offering $40,000 in grants in 2021.

The grants are available to nonprofit organizations and groups serving Aromas, Bolsa Knolls, Boronda, Castroville, Elkhorn, Las Lomas, Moss Landing, Oak Hills, Pajaro, Prunedale, Royal Oaks or Santa Rita.

The grants are expected to range from $1,000 to $3,000.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on May 28, and decisions will be announced towards the end of July. Applications are available online at the website here.