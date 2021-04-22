Miss California Rodeo Salinas opens up submission entries for 2021 competition

News

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) Buckle up those cowgirl boots, because the Miss California Rodeo Salinas contest has opened up for entry submissions. The competition was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to organizers, young women between the ages of 18 and 22 can enter until June 7, 2021. They add that those who enter must be representing either a recognized horsemen’s organization or another recognized non-commercial community organization.

The contest will take place Friday, September 10, 2021, and the winner will be presented on Sunday that same weekend by Miss California Rodeo Salinas 2019 Kelsee French along with Rodeo President Dave Pedrazzi.

Organizers say the winner will travel to various events promoting the Salinas rodeo throughout the year at community celebrations, parades and other rodeos. The winner will also receive a $2,500 academic scholarship, a gold and silver trophy belt buckle and the use of a two-horse trailer for one year along with many other gifts.

For a full list of contest details and a digital application form, click here.