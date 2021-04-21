Several South County police departments participate in drug takeback week

News

SOLEDAD, Calif. (KION) Four South Monterey County police departments are participating in Prescription Drug Takeback Week, according to Soledad police.

Through Saturday, the agencies are asking the public to help prevent prescription drug abuse by dropping off expired and unused medications.

Prescriptions can be dropped off at departments at the following locations:

Gonzales Police Department- Drop-off location on April 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

King City Police Department- Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Soledad Pharmacy and Wellness Center- Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Greenfield Police Department- Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The locations will not accept illegal substances, liquid medications or needles.