Restaurants and aquarium have the option to open at 75 percent under vaccine requirement

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) California announced that restaurants and aquariums can open at 75% if they require customers to show proof of a recent negative COVID test or that they have been fully vaccinated.

Currently, Monterey County resides within the Orange Tier which allows for restaurants and aquariums to open at 50% capacity.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more from Alvarado Street in Monterey and tells how restaurants feel about the potential opportunity for more customers indoors.