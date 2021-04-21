Skip to Content
By
today at 8:25 pm
Published 7:34 pm

Restaurants and aquarium have the option to open at 75 percent under vaccine requirement

restaurants watchlist

MONTEREY, Calif. (KION) California announced that restaurants and aquariums can open at 75% if they require customers to show proof of a recent negative COVID test or that they have been fully vaccinated.

Currently, Monterey County resides within the Orange Tier which allows for restaurants and aquariums to open at 50% capacity.

KION's Stephanie Aceves will have more from Alvarado Street in Monterey and tells how restaurants feel about the potential opportunity for more customers indoors.

Monterey / Monterey County / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Stephanie Aceves

Stephanie Aceves is a multi-media journalist at KION News Channel 5/46.

