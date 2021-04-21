Man in bear suit walking from LA to SF spotted in San Benito County

News

SAN BENITO COUNTY, Calif. (KION and CNN) A man going by the name "Bearsun" who is walking from Los Angeles to San Francisco in a teddy bear costume has passed through San Benito County during his 400-mile journey.

The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said two deputies spotted Bearsun Wednesday morning as they passed through.

The man inside the costume is 33-year-old Jesse Larios, and he began the trek on April 12 with the goal of reaching San Francisco by the 17th. According to a CNN report, he initially planned to walk 30 to 50 miles a day, but mountainous trails and road closures caused some unforeseen challenges.

Instead of staying in hotels, Bearsun is sleeping wherever he is at the end of the day and "camps" without any gear.

Bearsun is working to raise $10,000 on GoFundMe to get a higher-quality suit, according to CNN, and Larios plans to donate the remaining amount to charity, though he has not identified a recipient yet.