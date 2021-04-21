Bail reduced for man accused of helping son hide Kristin Smart’s body

News

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KION and KEYT) The father of the man accused of killing Cal Poly student Kristin Smart had his bail reduced during a hearing Wednesday.

Ruben Flores is accused of helping his son, Paul Flores, hide her body. He was arrested last week and is charged with being an accessory to Smart's murder. His bail was originally set at $250,000, but KION's sister station in the area, KEYT, reports that his bail was reduced to $50,000 when he appeared in San Luis Obispo Superior Court via video.

According to KEYT, the motion to have Ruben Flores' bail decreased was approved by a judge who said the 80-year-old did not pose a public risk and was unlikely to leave the area. If he posts bail, he will be released with some conditions, including electronic monitoring.

Investigators believe Paul Flores killed Smart during an attempted rape at his Cal Poly dorm and may be the last person to see her alive. A document released Tuesday claims that Smart's body was once buried at Ruben Flores' home.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to their charges. Paul Flores is being held without bail.