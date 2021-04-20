Local community members say justice is served for George Floyd’s family but the work continues
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) Local community activists and members feel that justice has been served for George Floyd's family but more needs to be done.
Alade Djehuti-Mes, whose father was killed in a officer-involved shooting in 1998 believes that communities need to continue to ensure that officer-involved shootings don't continue to happen.
KION's Stephanie Aceves has more at 10 and 11 p.m. from Djehuti-Mes and a local activist about their thoughts on Derek Chauvin's conviction.
Comments