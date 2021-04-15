Santa Cruz County teacher placed on leave during investigation into ‘inappropriate conduct’ allegations

News

BEN LOMOND, Calif. (KION) The San Lorenzo Valley Unified School District said one of its teachers has been placed on administrative leave during an investigation into allegations of "inappropriate conduct."

The district said it learned of the allegations both directly and through a local Instagram page where sexual abuse survivors report incidents. The district did not give specific details about the allegations but said it takes reports of sexual abuse and misconduct seriously.

While the district investigates the allegations, it has placed San Lorenzo Valley High School Social Studies teacher Eric Kahl on administrative leave with pay. The district said will handle similar allegations the same way.

The district said it reports allegations of sexual abuse to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office, but then the district begins an internal employment investigation or student discipline investigation while the Sheriff's Office investigates whether the situation is criminal.

SLVUSD said it is reviewing its Sexual Harassment Reporting process and procedures for both students and staff and will make sure they are accessible for reporting incidents.

To report an incident, you can fill out the district's reporting form here, but incidents involving students can also be directed to the Director of Student Services, Jennifer Lahey, at 831-336-9876 or jlahey@slvusd.org. Incidents involving staff can be reported to the Director of Human Resources, Andrew Lucia, at 831-336-5193 or alucia@slvusd.org.

Any reports of criminal activity or information about this specific situation can be reported to Undersheriff Mitch Medina at mitchell.medina@santacruzcounty.us or 831-454-7611.