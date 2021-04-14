Santa Cruz maps out new plan for homeless residents

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) It's back to the drawing board for Santa Cruz City Council members after deciding in a 5-2 vote Tuesday to not implement an ordinance adopted back in March that would have limited where homeless residents could sleep overnight.

With thousands of homeless residents in the county, community members say shelter and housing have been a long-standing issue. This leading to community members demonstrating and pushing for alternative solutions. Now, Santa Cruz Mayor Donna Meyers says city officials will outline a new plan.

Meyers says this new plan is intended to secure certain properties and provide resources for the homeless, as well as possibly bringing back a shelter that was closed down.

