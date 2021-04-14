One person killed in crash following chase on Highway 1 at Morrissey

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 4/14/2021 2:30 p.m. Santa Cruz police say a passenger was killed when a vehicle involved in a police chase crashed on a Highway 1 off-ramp.

According to police, officers with the California Highway Patrol saw the vehicle speeding on southbound Highway 1 north of Dimeo Lane, and it continued speeding on Mission Street after officers tried to conduct a traffic stop.

More officers tried to stop the vehicle at Highway 1 and State Route 9, but the CHP said the vehicle continued on Highway 1.

When the driver tried to exit on Morrissey, the CHP said the vehicle hit a curb before running into a metal guard.

Four San Jose residents were in the vehicle, and the driver, identified as 19-year-old Richard Quihuis Jr., tried to run away before officers caught him.

The right front passenger was also able to get out on their own, but the vehicle caught fire and the two people in the back seats had to be extricated. One of them, a 19-year-old woman, died at the scene. Everyone else in the vehicle had minor injuries.

After the driver was treated, he was arrested and charged with felony DUI, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, felony hit and run and felony evading a peace officer.

PREVIOUS STORY: Santa Cruz police say one person died Tuesday night in a crash on Highway 1.

Police say the crash happened on the off-ramp at Morrissey, and the first officers at the scene pulled the occupants of the vehicle, which had caught fire.

The driver reportedly tried to run away from the scene on the freeway, but was caught by California Highway Patrol Officers. One of the people in the vehicle did not survive.

The CHP is continuing to investigate the crash.