FELTON, Calif. (KION--TV) Vegetation flammability across Northern California is near record levels for early April and is approaching mid-summer levels in some areas, according to Climate Scientist Daniel Swain.

Experts are calling low fuel moisture levels with no new growth a "scary sight."

