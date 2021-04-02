Fremont hotel evacuated due to suspicious bag

News

FREMONT, Calif. (KION) Fremont police said a Hyatt hotel was evacuated Friday after a report of a suspicious bag, and a suspect has been arrested.

Police first said they were on scene at around 9:45 a.m. and evacuated about 70 hotel guests as a precaution. The Warren exit from southbound I-880 was also closed to avoid traffic in the area.

The Alameda County Bomb Team responded to help, but they learned that the bag was safe and did not have an explosive.

Since then, the road and hotel have reopened and a suspect has been booked into the Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of making a false bomb threat, criminal threats and burglary. Police say he is someone known to police who was found near the hotel.