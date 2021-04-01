Watsonville Police Chief announces retirement

News

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) After more than 30 years in law enforcement, Watsonville Police Chief David Honda announced that he is retiring.

According to the department, Honda was born and raised in San Jose and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from San Jose State University.

He first began serving as a police officer in San Jose in 1990 and worked in patrol, youth services, narcotics enforcement, violent crimes enforcement, SWAT, robbery, traffic enforcement and internal affairs.

After moving up through the ranks in San Jose, Watsonville police said he was hired as their chief in 2016.

"It has been a privilege and honor to serve you, the City of Watsonville, with some of the finest men and women in law enforcement. For the past five years, I have witnessed how the community has worked alongside us during some of the most challenging times. I leave knowing we've created strong community relationships with a solid foundation to tackle the challenges before us," Honda wrote in a statement.

Honda says his last workday will be July 1, and the City Manager will appoint Assistant Chief Sims to serve as Interim Police Chief until a replacement is found.