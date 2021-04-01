Seaside Police participating in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day

News

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION) The Seaside Police Department announced that they will be participating in the National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day.

The event is on Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Residents can head over to the Seaside Police Department that day to drop off any prescription drugs that are unused or not needed anymore.

For more information on what can be dropped off, head over to the Department of Justice website. You can remain anonymous.