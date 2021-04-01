King City police investigate Broadway Circle homicide, search for witness

News

KING CITY, Calif. (KION) King City police are investigating a homicide that happened on Broadway Circle early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a report of shots fired on Broadway Circle near River Drive just after 1 a.m., and when officers got there, they found 31-year-old Miguel Angel Aviles with multiple gunshot wounds. Aviles died of his injuries.

During the investigation, police found that the victim was in the area when he got into a fight with another person.

Police are still gathering information, but they are also trying to identify a potential witness. A city-wide camera system shows the person near the area when the shooting happened, but they do not believe the person is a suspect. Officers said they want to find the person to see if they can provide any more information.

Anyone who can identify the witness, who was in the area between 11:30 p.m. Tuesday and 1:06 a.m. Wednesday or who has any additional information is asked to call Sgt. John Dow at 831-386-5969 or Detective Kenedy at 831-386-5993. To remain anonymous, call 1-800-78-CRIME.