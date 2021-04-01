Hundreds flock to Santa Cruz boardwalk as rides reopen

News

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION) Hundreds of people and children lined up as early as 10 a.m. at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk as rides reopen for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some rides and attractions are now open at a limited capacity, and many visitors say the reopening is a sign of hope that things could soon return to normal.

