Central Coast doctors share experiences during pandemic on National Doctors Day

News

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION) On the 30th of March, doctors across the country are celebrated and recognized for their work.

Doctors across the country and the Central Coast have been on the front lines of the global COVID-19 pandemic. This past year, doctors demonstrated their dedication to caring for their patients.

KION's Jonathan Sarabia will have more from local doctors about their experiences over the past year tonight at 5 and 6 p.m.