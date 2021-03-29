Human remains found in water in Moss Landing

News

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION) The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said human remains were found in Moss Landing over the weekend.

Deputies responded to the area around Sandholdt Road early Sunday morning after someone in a fishing boat found the remains in the water.

The Sheriff's Office said it does not know how long the remains have been there, and they have not confirmed whether they are male or female.

This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates.