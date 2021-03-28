Small plane crashes in Watsonville Sunday afternoon
WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION) A small plane went down in Watsonville Sunday afternoon near Harkins Slough Road and Lee Road.
Cal Fire says there were no injuries to report at this time based on preliminary reports.
The plane crashed and took down power lines as well, which started a small fire.
