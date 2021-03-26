Skip to Content
Published 1:23 pm

Greenfield councilwoman partners with bakery to offer special for people struggling financially

Councilmember Yanely Martinez

GREENFIELD, Calif. (KION) Greenfield City Councilwoman Yanely Martinez announced that she has partnered with a bakery to offer a special for those struggling financially.

Martinez said she left money for a breakfast budget at El Tamalso Y Más Bakery. Those struggling during the pandemic and people who are homeless can get a free coffee and sweet bread if they ask for the "Councilmember Martinez special."

"...please know that you are not alone and people here in Greenfield are willing to help. It's not the answer or solution but it is human nature and kindness," Martinez wrote in a social media post.

