For homebuyers, these CA cities are the most desired moving destination

(KION) - For many people selling their homes, the housing market has surprisingly been on the rise throughout the pandemic, according to realtors. But as prospective homeowners and renters continue to seek greener pastures, where and what are they looking for?

Cinch Home Services asked 1,000 homeowners and potential home buyers about heir home preferences and where they'd like to be located in 2021.

Los Angeles ranked as the #5 most desired moving destination with 13.4% and San Francisco is ranked #6 at 12.8%.

Millennials rank Los Angeles as their #2 most desired moving destination at 15.7%. San Francisco is tied with New York City at #3 which is 15.1%.

The top factors for homeowners and potential home buyers was low crime, climate, low cost of living, and the size of the city. Meanwhile, the most desired styles of home were modern, followed by ranch, townhouse, and farmhouse.